Jeannie L. Hanson, 63

Jeannie Lynn Hanson, age 63, of Austin, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at her home.

Jean was born February 29, 1960 in Austin to William and Dixie (Downs) Hanson. She was the matriarch of the family, sharing her wisdom and knowledge which will forever stay in our hearts.

She graduated from Austin High School. From there she worked at Land O’ Lakes for twenty years and moved on to the healthcare profession until she retired.

Jean enjoyed gardening and loved to go gambling with her sisters. Her favorite past times included hunting and roofing houses with her dad. She also enjoyed her yearly tradition of baking Christmas goodies with her friends and family, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Jeannie’s sense of humor was outstanding, and her heart was full of love and understanding. She will be missed dearly by all.

Survivors include her sisters, Lou King, Austin, Minnesota, Carrol Amrich, Pueblo, Colorado, Nancy Hanson, Kensett, Iowa, Denise (Scott) Kamp, Austin, Minnesota, Suzette (Mike) Raimann, Austin, Minnesota; brothers, Will Hanson, Austin, Minnesota, Mark Hanson, Austin, Minnesota, Mitch Hanson, Ladysmith, Wisconsin; special niece, Terra (Steven) Register, Austin, Minnesota; special friend, Marie Turner and her family; many nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; many close friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, William John and Dixie Joann Hanson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.