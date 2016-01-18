April 27, 2020

Back on the links: Golfers happy to be swinging again after governor opens up fairways

Last week presented a rare moment in the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of something being taken away, it was ...

Hormel Institute adapting to COVID19

The Hormel Institute has been forced to follow the same trends as everybody else during this time of ...

Bringing the show to your home

Jeff Humphress and other musicians using Facebook to continue performing live shows It's 15 minutes before showtime Wednesday ...

Mayo reassures patients that safety measures are in place

Mayo Clinic Health System leaders are reassuring patients that safety measures are in place if they have health ...

Mower County

by Rocky Hulne.

Health

by Eric Johnson.

Health

Mayo offers tips on how to wear a cloth mask

As Mayo Clinic Health System continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease), the ongoing safety of patients, staff and communities remains our primary ...

by Daily Herald, Saturday, April 25, 2020 2:01 pm

Health

iPads bridging the gap of patients and families

As the times have changed, innovation has evolved. Just a little over a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic has already made some big ...

by Rocky Hulne, Saturday, April 25, 2020 2:01 pm

Health

Work is a team effort at the Hormel Institute

The arrival of COVID-19 globally has caused everyone to change how they live and work, including cancer research at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota. ...

by Daily Herald, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:01 pm

Business

Thoen honored on the Financial Times’ list of 400 Top Financial Advisors

Gregory Thoen CFP, CLU, ChFC a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Austin, was named to the list of "Financial Times 400 Top Financial ...

by Daily Herald, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: April 12-18

– Edward David Green Jr., 54, of Austin was sentenced to 26 months in prison for felony violate DANCO – within 10 years of the ...

by Daily Herald, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Columnists

Stubbed toes and viruses

So, Friday morning got off to the bang-up start that only a stubbed toe can provide. Walking casually from the living room to the bedroom, ...

by Eric Johnson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

City to halt giving out burn permits

The City of Austin announced Friday that due to COVID-19, burning permits will not be issued within the city. Any violations for burning within the ...

by Daily Herald, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Editorials

Why Congress needs to support your local news sources in this crisis

By Dean Ridings CEO, America's Newspapers During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under ...

by Daily Herald, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

St. Cloud woman arrested after drugs allegedly found in vehicle

Sarah Kuichtoch, 31, of St. Cloud was charged with felony first-degree drugs – possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, felony fifth-degree drug possession, misdemeanor ...

by Mike Stoll, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Business

Minnesota Chamber releases ‘best practices’

Walz announces plan to allow certain non-critical businesses to return to work The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Wednesday released "best practices" for employers and employees ...

by Mike Stoll, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

News

Today in History: April 25, 2020

Today is Saturday, April 25, the 116th day of 2020. There are 250 days left in the year. IN MINNESOTA  HISTORY ON THIS DAY IN ...

by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Education

Schools shutter buildings for the remainder of the year

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz announced that schools would remain shuttered for the remainder of the year, requiring districts to round out their school ...

by Eric Johnson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Michael Stoll

50 states, 50 heroes: Frozen Fox Hill

Born Nov. 30, 1919, in Dehart, Kentucky, William Earl Barber was attending college when World War II in Europe broke out on Sept. 1, 1939. ...

by Mike Stoll, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

News

2 states ease lockdowns; US COVID-19 toll passes 50K

SAVANNAH, Ga.  — Even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from coronavirus rose past 50,000, salons, spas and barbershops reopened Friday in Georgia and Oklahoma ...

by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 am

Mower County

Fire stations taking face mask donations Saturday

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have launched a Homemade Mask Drive to support those working and living in congregate living facilities. From ...

by Daily Herald, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:10 pm

News

Today in History: April 24, 2020

Today is Friday, April 24, the 115th day of 2020. There are 251 days left in the year. IN MINNESOTA  HISTORY ON THIS DAY IN ...

by Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:43 pm

Hayfield Vikings

Get to Know: Hayfield senior Dalton Bjornson

Dalton Bjornson is a senior at Hayfield. Q: What sports do you compete in? A: I played football, and baseball until my junior year when ...

by Rocky Hulne, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:02 pm

News

Trump set to sign bill with nearly $500B more in virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing ...

by Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:41 am

Business

Hormel announces over $7M in second round of special cash bonuses for plant production team members

Hormel Foods has announced a second special cash bonus for its plant production team members who continue to work to produce food during the COVID-19 ...

by Daily Herald, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:32 am

News

Lifting lockdown? Against coronavirus, no one size fits all

MADRID (AP) — Without a tried-and-tested action plan for how to pull countries out of coronavirus lockdown, the world is seeing a patchwork of approaches. ...

by Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:14 am

News

Don’t inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned Friday that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for ...

by Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:09 am

RSS General

Vikings draft LSU WR Jefferson 22nd and TCU CB Gladney 31st

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson was a late-blooming wide receiver who claimed the last scholarship for LSU's freshman class in 2017 before finishing his college ...

by Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:51 am

Mower County

With skills learned from APDT, Molly Norton turns to volunteering

Austin sophomore Molly Norton is in her element when she is firing up the crowd as a captain of the cheerleading team or synchronizing her ...

by Rocky Hulne, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:01 pm

Mower County

Walz orders Minnesota schools closed for rest of school year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday ordered Minnesota schools to stay closed through the rest of the academic year amid the COVID-19 crisis. ...

by Associated Press, Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:55 pm

Mower County

Minnesota reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths

Two-hundred people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday. The MDH reported 21 new ...

by Daily Herald, Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:06 pm

