Construction Updates

This is running update of construction projects in Austin

• Interstate 90 Bridge Project, 28th Street NE

On May 10, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Transportation started replacement of a bridge over I-90 in Austin at 28th St. NE as the bridge was nearing the end of its service life.

The reconstruction is part of a larger planning effort to update aging community infrastructure over the next decade along the I-90 corridor. In 2020, Minnesota Department of Transportation split up its Austin bridge replacement project. Construction of the 28th St. NE bridge in 2021 is as planned. The Hwy 218/14th St. NW construction was deferred to 2022 to allow for additional design work.

Work is slated to be finished this fall.

The beams are being set, the crews are currently working on setting up the falsework to support the bridge deck during the deck pour. Once the falsework supports are completed the crews will place the deck steel in preparations for the deck pour. No date has been established for the deck pour. The southwest ramp has been reopened. No dates have been set for the additional ramp closures.

City of Austin

8th Street Northwest (8th Avenue to 13th Ave Northwest) and 9th Street Northwest (8th Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest)

This is a full reconstruction on both 8th Street and 9th Street. Eighth Street Northwest has aggregate base in place. The next steps on 8th Street are sidewalk removal and replacement followed by curb and gutter replacement. The City of Austin is currently working on storm sewer replacement in the 9th Street and 8th Avenue Northwest intersection. The next step on 9th Street Northwest is subgrade excavation. This project is on schedule and expected completion is in October.

19th Street Northwest (Oakland Avenue to 4th Avenue Northwest) and 1st Avenue Northwest (18th Street to 19th Street NW)

This is a full reconstruction on 19th Street Northwest and 1st Ave Northwest. Nineteenth Street is paved and open to traffic. Work is currently being done on restoring boulevards. On 1st Avenue Northwest, Austin Utilities is getting close to being finished with water main and service replacement. This will be followed by sanitary sewer manhole replacement. This project is on schedule and is expected to be completed in late September or early October.

1st Avenue Northeast (Oakland Place Northeast to 19th Street Northeast) and 16th Street Northeast (Oakland Avenue East to 3rd Avenue Northeast)

This project is a full reconstruction of 1st Avenue and 16th Street Northeast. Phase 1 of the project, which includes all of 16th Street and 1st Avenue Northeast from Oakland Place to 16th Street, has been completed with the exception of boulevard restoration. Work is currently being done on subgrade excavation on 1st Avenue. This is expected to be finished next week and will be followed by drain tile installation. This project is on schedule and is expected to be complete in October.

4th Street and 3rd Avenue Northwest Intersection and Pedestrian Improvements

This project is located on 4th Street Northwest near the high school and 3rd Avenue Northwest near Pacelli. The goal of this project is to improve traffic flow at the 4th Street Northwest and 3rd Avenue Northwest intersection and to improve pedestrian safety at the high school and Pacelli. Traffic improvements included removing the traffic signal in the intersection and closing 3rd Avenue to the west of 4th Street Northwest. A stop sign was then installed on the east side of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue Northwest. The closure of 3rd Avenue to the west provides pedestrian safety improvements to Pacelli and eliminates an offset intersection that caused traffic congestion. Bump outs were then constructed on the south side of the 4th Street and 3rd Avenue intersection as well as between the high school and annex on 4th Street. The bump outs reduce the distance that pedestrians need to cross 4th Street as well as provide traffic calming by slowing vehicles. Push button flashing pedestrian beacons were installed at each bump out, three total pairs of beacons. Pedestrian ramps and sidewalks were also replaced to improve pedestrian safety. Storm sewer manholes and catch basins were also upgraded during the project. Decorative street lights will also be installed on the west side of 4th Street. This project is nearly complete. Final grading and sod on 3rd Avenue Northwest in front of Pacelli is expected to take place next week. The decorative street lights will be installed in a few weeks due to supplier shortages.

Mower County

Works is starting on joint Mower County, City of Austin project to redirect County Road 21 starting at the three-way stop off of Oakland Avenue West. The road, instead of curving west around Mandolin Apartments, will continue straight off of Oakland Avenue West, passing Mandolin to the east before gradually curving toward the substation where it will connect back up with County 21 to the south of Mandolin Apartments. Currently crews are starting on storm sewer work. The project will continue into next year.