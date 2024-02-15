David W. Stahl, 74

David Wayne Stahl, age 74, of Austin, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home with his family by his side.

Dave was born November 28, 1949 in Austin to Henry L. and Catherine H. (Deboer) Stahl. He attended Austin High School. Dave went on to serve in the United States Army.

On March 1, 1996 he was united in marriage to Sara Marie Shaw.

Dave was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church and the V.F.W. He worked as a truck driver and dispatch.

Dave was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed home projects, carpentry, construction, building bird houses, and anything with a motor especially if it was fast. Dave loved sharing stories over a glass of toasted caramel whiskey.

Survivors include his wife, Sara Shaw, Austin, Minnesota; children, Jessie Johanneck (Mark), Madison, Wisconsin, Ian Stahl (Dana), Spanway, Washington, Hannah Ratigan (Mark), Austin, Minnesota, Sophie Bottema (Jeremy), Adams, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Anders, Caleb, Eisley, Grayson, Saylor, Brynlee, Maizee, Hadlee, and Tucker; brothers, Kenneth Stahl, Austin, Minnesota, Roger Stahl (Debbie), Austin, Minnesota; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Catherine Stahl; brother, Dennis Stahl.

A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held from 4-6 pm on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment with military honors will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston later this spring.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.