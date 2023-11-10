Timothy “Timmy” M. Bartlett, 37

Timothy “Timmy” Michael Bartlett, age 37, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly November 6, 2023, at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Tim was born January 9, 1986, at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota, to Mike and Shawn Bartlett. Timmy graduated from Austin High School in 2004 and in that same year, earned an AA degree in liberal arts from Riverland Community College in Austin, Minnesota. Tim held several jobs over the years, but his favorite was his current gig working for a local union being a stagehand and part of the set-up crew for the love of his life, Taylor Swift. In recent years, he has really enjoyed perfecting the art of glass blowing with his special friend and mentor, Pete Waldman. Growing up, Timmy loved spending time on the farm, playing outside with his brother, Bob, the neighbor boys, Cody and Tyler Bergstrom and all of the Lansing hoodlums. He enjoyed boy scouts and karate at a young age. In his adult years, he enjoyed camping, road trips to concerts, and playing disc golf with friends at Todd Park.

Timmy is survived by his mother, Shawn Bartlett; brother, Bob (Chelsy) Bartlett; nieces, Emerei Bartlett and Elliott Bartlett; nephews, Easton Bartlett, Rydder Allen, and Teegan Allen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Bartlett; grandpa, Allen Bartlett; grandma, Dorothy Bartlett; grandpa, Larry Alm; grandma, Nancy Alm; aunt, Jody Bartlett; uncle, Scott Bartlett; great grandparents; and the pride and joy of his life, his dog, Endo.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota, with Pastor Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. The urn bearer is Timmy’s brother, Bob Bartlett.

Desserts and refreshments to follow funeral service. A private interment for Timmy will be held at a later date in Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bartlett family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.