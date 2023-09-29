William “Bill” G. Barnett, 88

William “Bill” Gordon Barnett, age 88, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at his home. Bill was born July 5, 1935, to George and Florence Barnett in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was raised on a ranch in Wyoming until the age of 15. Bill loved living out there. He married Lauretta Karsjens on November 21, 1970, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He was the father of Bradley, Gina, and Terry Barnett. He had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. When it came to his family, William’s love knew no bounds. He was a steadfast pillar of strength, always there to provide guidance, support, and unconditional love to his children. Whenever they needed him, he was always there willing to lend a helping hand. He was employed with Hormel in Austin, Minnesota for 30 years. A born again Christian, Bill belonged to Grace Baptist Church in Austin for 50 years. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling, especially family trips back to Wyoming. Whether it was trying a new restaurant or enjoying a cup of coffee with his loved ones, Bill found immense joy in the company of his family and friends. He was a humble and dependable man and was known for his faithful commitment to his wife, Lauretta. Bill will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Lauretta Barnett; daughter, Gina Barnett; son, Terry (Elizabeth) Barnett; daughter-in-law, Lynn Barnett; grandchildren, Nikki Austin, Ashley (Matt) Meade, Tyler Barnett, Aiden Barnett, and Ainslee Barnett; nephews, Brian and Jay Barnett, and their mother, Nancy Thatcher; brothers-in-law, Dwight (Delores) Karsjens and Delbert (Judy) Karsjens; and sister-in-law, Eva Karsjens. He was preceded in death by his father, George Barnett; mother, Florence Holmquist and stepfather, Carl Holmquist; son, Bradley Barnett; grandson, Jason Austin; brothers, George and Clarence Barnett; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.