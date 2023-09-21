Susan E. Schaefer, 73

Susan Elizabeth Schaefer, 73, of Owatonna, died Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Traditions II in Owatonna.

She was born August 15, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota the daughter of Maynard and Betty (Bird) Husemoller. She grew up with her family in Austin and on a farm near Claremont. Susan graduated from Owatonna High School with the Class of 1971. Following her schooling, she worked at a chicken hatchery in Owatonna.

On May 15, 1982, she married Gerald “Jerry” Schaefer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. The couple made their home in Owatonna. Susan also worked in housekeeping at a nursing home in Owatonna.

Following Jerry’s death in 2007, she continued living in her home in Owatonna before moving to Traditions II of Owatonna.

Susan enjoyed caring for her garden and house plants, eating out, shopping and garage sales, listening to Country music, watching Law & Order and The Price Is Right, and celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family. She adored cats and dogs and had many cats during her lifetime.

She is survived by her sister, JoAnn Ferguson of Maple Grove; niece, MacKenzie Ferguson (Gabriel Carlson) of Minneapolis; nephew, Nathan Ferguson and his daughter, Maisie of Minneapolis; aunt, LaVonne Husemoller of Austin; special friends, Barb and Duane Perkins and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Betty; husband, Jerry Schaefer; brothers, Dean and James Husemoller; uncle, Russ Husemoller and uncles and aunts, Jim and Jackie Crowley and Butch and Kate Carll.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Ron Huber will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Adams.