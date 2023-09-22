Carolyn Lynae Bulson, 74, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona.

Carolyn was born December 17, 1948, in Austin Minnesota, the daughter of Lennie and Clarice (Holland) Faa.

Carolyn grew up in Austin Minnesota where she met the love of her life Robert Bulson of Rose Creek Minnesota. Carolyn and Robert married in 1966 and had three children.

Carolyn was a woman of faith. Jesus was her Lord. Carolyn was blessed to have a life of adventure that included living in Singapore and traveling throughout Southeast Asia. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and friend known for her outgoing personality, her smile, and her love of caring for others.

Carolyn spent man

y years of volunteer service serving in the childcare ministry at churches she attended through life’s journey. Her love of caring for children led her to open a home day care in her early years.

In Carolyn’s retirement years she and her husband Robert moved to the White Mountains (Pinedale), AZ. There, Carolyn continued with her adventurous life kayaking and going on off road side by side vehicle adventures with her husband Robert, Cami (there dog), and friends. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her friends locally and those lifelong friends that would pass through from time to time.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert Bulson; three children: Tammy Varvell, Tim (Kami) Bulson, Tina (Robert) Cogburn: eight grandchildren, Patrick, Brandon, and Collin Varvell, Noah, Megan, and Leah Bulson, Jacob and Ashley Cogburn; and a great grandson Zachary Varvell.