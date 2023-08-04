Lavern C. Torrens, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. Vern, as he was known to family and friends, was born October 11, 1934, on the family farm near Oakland, Minnesota to Chester and Edna Torrens. He graduated from Austin High School in Austin, MN in 1952 and Austin Community College (currently known as Riverland Community College) in 1954. On January 14, 1956, he married Joanne Marie Cullen, of Austin. Joanne preceded him in death November 12, 2009.

Vern and Joanne moved to Minneapolis and he went to work for Archer Daniels Midland Co. He would spend his entire professional life with ADM until retiring in 1999. With ADM, Vern served in various positions, including merchandising, before ultimately settling in management as Director of Property and Casualty Insurance.

Vern enjoyed many sports and played softball and golf, and he passed these passions along to his children. He also saw it in his heart to donate to many charitable organizations and gave his time to Meals On Wheels. He is survived by four sons: Scott and his wife Sally, of Ventura, CA; Steve and his wife Angela, of Rocklin, CA; Jay, of Decatur; and Jeff and his wife Kristin, of Schaumburg, IL. He is also survived by his brother, Jim and his wife Carol, of Lehi, UT, and sister Shirley and her husband Jerome, of Byron, MN, and several nieces and nephews. Vern had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service to celebrate Vern’s life will be held at First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St., Decatur, IL, on August 25, 2023, at 600pm. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery 1800 4th St. NW Austin, MN, on August 27, 2023, at 100pm. A celebration of life will be held immediately thereafter at Torge’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn, 1701 4th St. NW, in Austin, for those wishing to dine, see extended family, and reminisce.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels of Decatur at cc.dio.org; Ventura County Milk Bank at vcmilkbank.org/donate funds; or the American Heart Association at heart.org/honor/memorial.