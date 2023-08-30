Kristi Kae Tracy, 73

Kristi Kae Tracy, age 73, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Kristi was born on November 12, 1949, in Austin, Minnesota, to Edward and Madeline (Lysne) Boettcher. She graduated from Austin High School in 1967 and went on to attend Austin Vo-Tech. Following college, Kristi was employed with Sterling Bank for many years. On September 26, 1970, she was united in marriage to Richard Tracy and together had three children. Kristi had a zest for life and enjoyed various hobbies and activities. She was an avid Elvis fan and was especially fond of his movies. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and watching basketball games. Kristi will be remembered for her intelligence, sense of humor, and caring nature. She touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact with her genuine kindness and compassion.

Survivors include her children, Gina Tracy, Nick Tracy, and Jon Tracy; grandchildren, Ray, Harper, and Richie; brothers, Brian (Donna) Boettcher, Michael Boettcher, and Gary Boettcher, and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Madeline Boettcher; husband, Richard; and brothers, Harlan, John, and David.

A private celebration of Kristi's life was held. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.