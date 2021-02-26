Breaking News: Police investigating Austin woman’s death after finding “suspicious” injury

The Austin Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Austin woman after finding what has been called a “suspicious” injury near her left eye.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, officers were dispatched at about 8:02 a.m. Friday on a report of an unresponsive adult female who was not breathing in the 1900 block of Third Avenue Northeast in Austin. Upon arrival, officers, Austin Fire and Mayo Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving measures to no avail; the woman was pronounced deceased at 8:31 a.m.

APD detectives were called to the scene after officers observed an injury near the deceased woman’s left eye. Detectives determined the injury was suspicious as it was not consistent to what they were observing. Detectives then contacted the BCA to bring in a forensic evidence team to process the scene due to the suspicious nature of the death.

The investigation is ongoing.