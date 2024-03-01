Glenn Bakke, 88

Glenn Edward Bakke, 88, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Glenn was born on July 8, 1935 to Edward and Bernice Olive (Tukua) Bakke at the family home in Albert Lea. He graduated from Austin Central High School in 1954 and attended one year of Technical Training at Austin Community College from 1955-1956.

Glenn married Deanna Jean Hanson on November 3, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield, Minnesota.

After high school, he worked at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store before serving in the US. Army from 1957-1959. He went back to work at Piggly Wiggly as an Assistant Manager until he joined the Austin Fire Department in 1965. After his retirement in 1993, he spent 15 years as a State Fire Instructor for many of the communities in the area. He also volunteered to build homes at Habitat for Humanity.

Glenn was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, the Gold Band Club, the Woodcarving Club, Austin Scuba Diving, the Austin American Legion, and Sons of Norway.

In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed wood carving, fishing, scuba diving and woodworking projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Olive Bakke; son, Jeffrey; brothers-in-law, Robert Bjoraker, Vernon Johnson, and Lloyd Bjornson; in-laws, Lester and Hilma Hanson.

Glenn is survived by his wife: Deanna Bakke, Austin, MN; daughters: Renae Bakke (Tracy Anderson), Hayfield, MN and Joyce Bakke (Roberto Guerciolini), Weston, MA; grandchildren: Aaron Duncan, Christopher Duncan (Janelle Loeb), Chiara Guerciolini (Bobby Jahani), Cristiano Guerciolini, Matteo Guerciolini; great grandchildren: Ethan and Brayden Bettendorf, Gabriel Duncan, Cody Duncan, Mya Loeb, Ashley Loeb, Rafaella Jahani; sisters: Loetta Bjoraker, Eleanor Johnson, Darlene (Raymond) Kyllo; brother: Edward (Ginny) Bakke; and sister-in-law: Arlene Bjornson

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 9th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and at the church on Saturday for one hour before the service. Private family interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield at a later date.