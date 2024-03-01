Blue Devil women beat Mesabi North in Region XIII Tournament opener

Published 12:20 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Blue Devil women’s basketball team opened Region XIII Tournament play with a 63-33 win over Mesabi North College in Anoka Friday.

Lilly Dean led the Blue Devils (13-11 overall) with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals and Laura Granada added 10 points and nine rebounds.

RCC will take on RCTC in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Saturday in Anoka.

RCC scoring: Lily Dean, 19; Kenai Holien, 16; Laura Granada, 10; Erika Thurnau, 8; Barbora Frankova, 7; Sarah George, 3

