Winhawks get past Austin boys basketball team Published 10:03 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Austin boys basketball team lost to Winona (6-19 overall) 67-59 in Winona Thursday.

Peyton Ransom led the Packers (9-15 overall) with 23 points.

Austin scoring: Peyton Ransom, 23; Cole Hebrink, 13; Isaac Osgood, 11; J’Dan Stevens, 6; Micah Christopherson, 3; Banyaan Omot, 2; Dakota Retterath, 1