Wayne Learn, 73

Wayne Everett Learn, 73, of Red Wing died Wednesday, February 14th, 2024 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Wing Campus. He was born on September 23rd, 1950 in Austin, Minnesota to Donald and Phyllis (Cook) Learn. He graduated from Lyle High School and then served in the US Army and National Guard. On September 1st, 1973 he was united in marriage to Jean Morgan. They lived a few years in Austin before moving to Wells, Minnesota. In 1984, they moved to Red Wing, Minnesota where he worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for 34 years. He was a faithful member of Bible Center Church in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin where he served as a deacon and helped maintain the facilities. Wayne was the President of the Red Wing Wrestling Club and also a volunteer pairing official for MN/USA Wrestling for many years.

Wayne is survived by his three children, Carrie Learn of Saint Paul Park, Jon (Kim) Learn of Lake Elmo, and Liz (Josh) Roper of Red Wing; six grandchildren Aiden, Kaylee and Samantha Roper, Aeson Kiley, Evelyn and Sullivan Learn; two sisters Grace (Bob) Wagner and Ruth Smalley; three brothers Frank (Faye) Learn, Leo (Julie) Learn, Cecil (Elaine) Learn along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean on September 21st, 2018, his parents and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 25th, 2024 at Bible Center Church, W3733 330th Avenue, Maiden Rock, Wisconsin at 2 pm, with a visitation at 1 pm. A luncheon will be served at Zion Covenant Church, 210 N Beulah Street, Ellsworth, Wisconsin after the service. Burial will be at a later date at the London Cemetery, London, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/). Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.