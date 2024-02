Waseca eliminates Austin boys hockey team Published 10:09 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The No. 10 seeded Austin boys hockey team had its season end on a 9-1 loss at No. 7 Waseca (15-11 overall) in a Section 1A Tournament opener Tuesday.

Grady Carney scored the lone goal in the first period for the Packers (4-22 overall).