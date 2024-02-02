Sandra Kay McCutcheon

After a brief struggle with leukemia, Sandy McCutcheon passed from this life, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Her family and friends mourn her loss but rejoice in the knowledge she is safe and well in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Sandra Kay Potter was born December 25, 1941 in Audubon County, Iowa to Harold and Gladys (Henriksen) Potter. She attended school in the Dow City-Arion, Iowa school district and graduated in 1960. After graduation she studied to become a beautician in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sandra was married to Gaylen McCutcheon in 1961 in Dow City, Iowa. They made their home in Omaha, Nebraska where two children were born, Theresa Lynn and Michael Glenn. They were later divorced.

Sandy worked as a beautician for several years in Omaha and later moved to Denison, Iowa where she worked in the office at Dubuque Packing. After her employment at Dubuque she worked in several small businesses in the Denison area.

In 1999, Sandy moved to Austin, Minnesota and started working at the Hormel corporate office, retiring in the spring of 2012.

Retirement was filled with quilting, scrapbooking, card making, volunteering at her church, and social activities with her friends. Many family members received beautiful quilts crafted by her talented hands. Her great-grandchildren were greeted with special baby quilts when they arrived. Photos of her grandchildren and great grandchildren were made into scrapbooks for them to keep.

Sandy loved gardening and kept a beautiful perennial garden at her house and worked on landscaping at church for as long as she was able. She very aptly helped to organize social gatherings at church. For a time she acted as church secretary.

Reading was a lifelong passion for Sandy and she spent many happy hours absorbed in books. This was a good pastime in her journey through and victory over ovarian cancer which began in August 2019.

Sandy was a member of Grace Baptist Church where she had many friends. She was also a member of Single Sisters who meet to study the Bible and socialize weekly. These special friends along with her family provided much support during her final illness.

Sandra is survived by her son, Michael McCutcheon, Boone, Iowa; grandchildren, Mark (Emily) Soto, Tacoma, Washington, Crystal Soto, Avenal, California, Tia (Brandon) Stoneburner, Ogden, Iowa, Tasia (Mitch) Jebson, Ogden, Iowa, Jaxon Ruger McCutcheon, Boone, Iowa; great grandchildren, Trinity and Kaidyn Stoneburner, Braxton and Adaline Jebson; brother, Russell (Cheryl) Potter, Montgomery, Texas; sister, Charlotte (Neal) Carstens, Denison, Iowa; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Theresa Soto.

Sandy will be remembered at a Celebration of Life to be held at Grace Baptist Church later in the spring. Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary