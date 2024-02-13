Rosemary Hommerding, 78

Rosemary Hommerding, age 78, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, at her home in Austin. Rosemary Christenson was born on May 16, 1945, in Austin, Minnesota, to Ralph and Lillian (Waller) Christenson. She graduated from Austin High School in 1963. On August 21, 1971, Rosemary was united in marriage to Timothy Hommerding at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. She worked retail at Red Owl, SuperFresh, and retired from Sally’s Beauty Supply. Rosemary was very social, and it seemed like everywhere she went she would run into someone she knew. She loved dancing with Tim and their evening walks were very special to her. Family meant everything to Rosemary, and she embraced her role as a grandmother with immense love. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and she could often be found singing and dancing with them and showering them with treats. Rosemary also enjoyed trips to the casino and loved caring for the flowers that grew in her yard, especially her favorite red geraniums. She will be missed forever.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Tim; children, Tonya (Terry) Hofner of Austin, Jodi (Bill) Feuchtenberger of Benton, Wisconsin, Dena Regenscheid of Austin, Travis (Kathy) Hommerding of Austin, and Lacy (Shon) Olson of Austin; grandchildren, Micheala, Lily, Madolyn, Cody, Emily, Zach, Molly, Dylan, Jared, Aidan, Axl, and Carli; great-granddaughter, Annalise; siblings, LaVonne Shawback, JoAnne Price, Roger (Vicki) Christenson, Joyce Brandt, and Merlin (Gloria) Christenson; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lillian Christenson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Laura and Urban Hommerding; granddaughter, Kara Hofner; five brothers; sister, Arlene Coleman; and brothers-in-law, Arthur Shawback Sr., Paul Price, and Kenny Brandt.

The funeral service for Rosemary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. The visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.