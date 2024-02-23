Peggy A. Orth, 66

Peggy Ann Orth, age 66, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024, at her home in Austin. Peggy was born on April 13, 1957, in Austin to Floyd and Lillian (Tolen) Fetterly. Peggy graduated in 1975 from Austin High School. On June 29, 1979, she married Roy Orth in Austin. Their marriage was blessed with four beautiful daughters. Peggy was a homemaker and farm wife. She loved helping around the farm, gardening, and planting. Peggy loved leather work, watching television, especially cop shows and Criminal Minds and had a passion for caring for animals. Above all Peggy loved her family; she especially treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her three daughters, Rosie (Adam) Foster of Madison Lake, Minnesota, Lillian (Allen) Dempsey of Greenville, Tennessee, and Jacqueline (Oluwasesan Joel) Orth Awoyemi of Austin, Minnesota; grandchildren, Timothy (Christina) Fehn, Eric Fehn, Tristan Foster, Madison Foster, Rachel (Jacob) Rosenbaum, Justin Walker, Henry Augustin, Jasper Augustin, Rebecca Augustin, and Mariah Orth; great grandson, Julian Rosenbaum; three brothers, Larry Fetterly, Richard (Pauline) Fetterly, and Roger Fetterly; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lillian Fetterly; husband, Roy Orth; and her daughter, Tami Fehn.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Worlein-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein-Hoff Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.