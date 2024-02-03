Packer gymnasts take first in home triangular as Norton wins all-around
Published 10:22 pm Friday, February 2, 2024
The Austin gymnastics team took first place in a home triangular at the YMCA Friday night.
The Packers finished with a team score of 128.255, while Rochester Mayo finished with a score of 124.425 and Rochester Century had a score of 123.300.
Reese Norton took first in all-around for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
All-Around: Reese Norton (first, 33.100); Katelynn Klouse (third, 32.125)
Vault: Payton Gilmer (first, 8.450); Katelynn Klouse (second, 8.400)
Bars: Reese Norton (third, 7.800) Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 7.600); Lexie Pollack (fifth, 7.350)
Beam: Reese Norton (first, 8.500); Katelynn Klouse (third, 8.225)
Floor: Reese Norton (first, 9.100); Emily Klapperich (fifth, 8.650); Callie McRae (sixth, 8.550)