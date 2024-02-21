Letter to the Editor: Take part in the process Published 7:52 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

If you are into politics, March 5 and Feb. 27 are red letter days.

The Minnesota Presidential Nomination Primary is March 5, 2024, and it is now the way Minnesotans select Presidential candidates. That day’s voting will occur at your regular voting places. Early voting is already underway in this election: you may vote by mail with an absentee ballot, the application available on-line at MN Absentee Ballot Request; or at the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer Office.

Precinct caucuses are Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. and are where political parties select local officers plus delegates to future meetings such as county conventions, a Minnesota State convention and the national convention; hear from candidates seeking endorsement for many offices; and, when the party has a platform, discuss and choose platform resolutions that the party prioritize and/or take action on such as social issues/rights, the environment, healthcare, etc.

Here in Mower County, the Mower County Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL) precinct caucus will be held at the Riverland Community College West Campus – Cafeteria.

The Mower County Republican caucus will be held at Ellis Middle School.

The Legal Marijuana Now Party caucus will be held in Bloomington, Minnesota with Zoom available, web: LegalMarijuanaNowParty.com

These are the three political parties appearing on the Minnesota Presidential Nomination Primary ballot.

To be eligible to participate in the caucus, you must be old enough to vote in the next general election (November 2024), live in Mower County (check on this with the Legal Marijuana party) and generally agree with the principles of the party.

“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” -Thomas Jefferson

Sandy Jarvis

Austin, MN