Jules Michael Blom, 68, of Prior Lake/Jordan, Minnesota, died after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Jan 30, 2024, at home surrounded by his children.

He was born on Oct 27, 1955, to Gus and Mary Blom in Austin, Minnesota. Jules loved growing up on the farm in Rose Creek, surrounded by his loving siblings and all the time, space and opportunities to find trouble and excitement. He graduated from Southland High School in 1974, where he excelled on the football field and was voted as the ’74 Homecoming King. More importantly, he was a friend to many and kind to all.

After a few years living the bachelor life and roaming around Minnesota and Colorado, he met and married Shari DeBoer (Blom) in 1980 (Div. 2020) and they had three children: Mary (1981), Lukas (1982) and Jacob (1984).

In 1986 Jules started work as a machinist at NorthWest Airlines, where he worked until 2005. In 2005 Jules and son Jacob started a company, Stone Source of MN, an architectural stone fabrication business. Through long hours, hard work, many smashed fingers, and a little luck, they grew the business into an industry leader; something Jules was humbly proud of.

Shortly after starting his job at NorthWest Airlines, Jules and Shari purchased a small pink house on Spring Lake, in between the towns of Jordan and Prior Lake. He loved being a “lake Dad”, teaching his kids how to fish and explore the water with a sense of independence and curiosity. He encouraged his kids to explore the lake and have fun, but expected them to have the resourcefulness to get out of whatever trouble they got themselves into. While he grumbled about the endless work that came with lake living, he saw these as the best years of his life.

He loved Seinfeld, Chevy Astro vans, chocolate ice cream, dogs, hunting & fishing, and a good conspiracy theory. He always took the side of the underdog and showed kindness and friendship to the disabled and less fortunate. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed learning and discussing his faith. He had a ridiculously infectious honking laugh, and mangled bear-paw hands that told a story of a lifetime of hard work and trial & error. Most of all, he loved his kids and grandkids, and they will miss him dearly.

Jules is survived by his children: daughter Mary (Dustan) Drummer, son Lukas (Ashley) Blom, and son Jacob Blom; grandchildren: Reyce, Quinn, and Elliot; ex-wife: Shari Blom; brothers: John (Delia), Jerry (Jane), Joe (Linda) and Joy (Sheila); sisters: Judy (James) Kuempel, Janice (Robert) VanLeuvan, Jolene (Vern) Nelson; sister-in-law: Vikki Blom; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Mary, step-mother Alpha Blom, and brother Jay Blom.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Raul Silva officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Hoflanda Cemetery in Rose Creek, Minnesota.

Memorials may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.