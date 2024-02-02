John Matthew Meany, 96

John Matthew Meany, of Rose Creek, MN, passed away on February 1, 2024, from natural causes at the age of 96. John was born July 30, 1927, in Austin, MN, and grew up on the beloved family farm in southern Minnesota. He graduated from Rose Creek High School in 1945 and worked alongside his father on the family farm until 1954, when he was drafted into the Army. John returned home to work on the farm in 1956, and in 1957 was introduced to Novella Anne Castle at a Catholic dance in Albert Lea by mutual friend Jerry Landherr (married to Novella’s dear college friend Marie). John and Novella’s courtship was quick, marrying on April 7, 1958, in Faribault, MN, after six months of dating. He loved Novella deeply, and their relationship served as a wonderful role model for their children.

John and Novella lived in Austin for a year before moving to the Meany family farmhouse in rural Rose Creek. He was very proud of the legacy of the farm, with the initial 80 acres acquired by John’s grandfather William in 1866 through the Homestead Act of 1862. In 2018 John received recognition by the Mower County Farm Bureau Federation for owning a Minnesota Sesquicentennial Farm – something he held near and dear to his heart.

During the 1960s and 70s, John played on a bowling league, first in Rose Creek and then in Austin. In the 1970s and 80s, he served on the St. Peter Catholic Church parish council. He also was a member of the Adams’ American Legion for more than 45 years.

Throughout the years, John enjoyed playing poker once a week with his friends. He had a keen interest in the stock market, investing in companies he believed in and closely followed their trading activity. Though he didn’t attend college, John was an eager learner, often watching Masterpiece Theatre, listening to NPR, and reading literature classics.

John loved traveling; the blue highways of America beckoned him. He and Novella spent much of their retirement driving across the United States in a Buick LeSabre packed to the gills with camping supplies. They traveled through all 50 states, seeking out national parks and visits with their out-of-state children, grandchildren, and relatives.

John will be remembered fondly for his big generous heart, for being King of the Remote Control, and his knack for always making himself comfortable wherever he landed. Though a stoic man of few words, John was a gentle soul who cherished his family and the farm on which he was raised.

John is survived by children, Brian (Peg) Meany, Lynne (Jeff) Warne, Ann (Tom) Bastian, Beth (Kris) Jungels; daughter-in-law, Lyn Meany; 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Novella; parents, Gerald and Catherine Meany; brother, Willard; sisters, Mary Keys and Corinne Daly; sons, Paul and Mark; and grandsons Brian and Alex Jungels.

The family wishes to thank the staff members of Sacred Heart, St. Mark’s, and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Rose Creek, MN or to the Salvation Army.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek, followed by a gravesite blessing at the church cemetery and a lunch in St. Peter’s church hall. The visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.