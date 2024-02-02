JoAnn Tufte, 90

JoAnn Tufte, age 90, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Windsong at Northridge in Greeley where she was a resident. JoAnn was born November 6, 1933, in Mower County, the daughter of Harry and Eleanor Sheedy. She later married Richard Tufte. JoAnn was a homemaker and farmer.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Debra (Mark) Zehr; son, Denis (Rita) Tufte; two grandchildren, Amanda (Andy) Sayles and Jeremy (Marissa) Tufte; two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Nolan; three nieces; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tufte; parents, Harry and Eleanor Sheedy; and brothers, Patrick, Paul, and John Sheedy.

Services for JoAnn will be held in the Spring of 2024 at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.