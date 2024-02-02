JoAnn Tufte, 90

Published 5:29 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By Daily Herald

JoAnn Tufte, age 90, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Windsong at Northridge in Greeley where she was a resident. JoAnn was born November 6, 1933, in Mower County, the daughter of Harry and Eleanor Sheedy. She later married Richard Tufte. JoAnn was a homemaker and farmer.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Debra (Mark) Zehr; son, Denis (Rita) Tufte; two grandchildren, Amanda (Andy) Sayles and Jeremy (Marissa) Tufte; two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Nolan; three nieces; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tufte; parents, Harry and Eleanor Sheedy; and brothers, Patrick, Paul, and John Sheedy.

Services for JoAnn will be held in the Spring of 2024 at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.

