Hayfield girls overcome a late push from BP Published 10:33 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Hayfield girls basketball team made a late surge to beat Blooming Prairie 55-48 in BP Thursday.

The Vikings held a double digit lead, but BP (16-9 overall) rallied to take a 44-43 lead before Hayfield pulled away late.

Hayfield (23-2 overall) has now won eight in a row.

Email newsletter signup

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 12; Chelsea Christopherson, 12; Lilly Beyer, 10; Kristen Waston, 7; Emily Hansen, 6; Betsy Gillette, 5; Carly Nelson, 3

BP scoring: Claire Schwarz, 12; Addison Doocy, 10; Shawntee Snyder, 8; Macy Lembke, 7; Sienna Fyksen, 6; Ella Smith, 4; Catelyn Barlett, 1