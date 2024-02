Hayfield boys trounce NRHEG Published 9:19 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Hayfield boys basketball team doubled up New Richland-HEG (3-17 overall) by a score of 62-31 in Hayfield Monday.

Rylan Nelsen scored 14 points for Hayfield (5-17 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Rylan Nelsen, 14; Gentry Johnson, 12; Trent Jellum, 7; Damarri Boysen, 6; Gentrell Johnson, 5; Anthony Schnable, 5; Layne Nelson, 4; Charlie Walker, 3; Isaac Fjerstad, 2; Austin Dahle, 2