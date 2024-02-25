GMLOS places four three in the top four at Section 1A meet Published 9:35 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

The GMLOS wrestling team had three wrestlers finish in the top-four, but it had no state qualifiers at the Section 1A Meet in Mayo Civic Center Saturday.

Braxten Wiste finished in fourth place at 160-pounds and he ends the year with a record of 40-10 overall, Rowan Sween finished fourth at 215 and he finishes with a mark of 22-19 overall and Colten Gardner took third at 285 and ends the year at 30-16 overall.

Gardner lost a state qualifying match to Miles Mulhern when he was pinned in the first period.