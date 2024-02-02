Gloria C. Gilles, 99

Gloria C. Gilles, age 99, of Adams, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at Cedar Court Senior Living.

Gloria was born November 6, 1924 in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia to Denis and Clara (Brinkler) Creedy. She grew up in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and attended school there.

On September 30, 1944, she married Daniel Gilles (from Stacyville, Iowa) in Brisbane. She met Dan while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII in Australia. In 1946 they moved to Stacyville, Iowa, then in 1953 to Adams, Minnesota where they remained.

In 1967, Gloria received her U.S. Citizenship, with Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred King as her witnesses.

She worked a few years at the Libby Factory in Rochester and later as a CNA at the Adams Healthcare Center.

Gloria was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams and the Adams American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, playing cards with friends, and bowling. She and Dan enjoyed vacationing up north with family and friends, and taking bus tours with friends. Gloria loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Colin (Connie) Gilles, Harvest, Alabama, Charles (Linda) Gilles, Adams, Minnesota, Clair Gilles, Austin, Minnesota, Robert (Dawn) Gilles, Rose Creek, Minnesota, Brian (Chandra) Gilles, Adams, Minnesota; daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Pudge) Longueville, Austin, Minnesota; 21 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Richard Greeley; son, Denis Gilles; granddaughter, Jody Michelle Gilles; great great grandson, Jayden Wickham; brother and sister-in-law, Noel and Adele Creedy; sister and brother-in-law, Herries and Richard Cairns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, February 12th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Sunday, February 11 at the Adams Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements by the Adams Funeral Home.