Funeral notice: Thomas Ulland, 66

Published 5:13 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Sarah Stultz

Sept. 19, 1957 – Jan. 28, 2024

WILLMAR, Minn. – Thomas Ulland, 66, Kerkhoven, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 28, in Rice Memorial Hospital.

A service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Interment will be at a later date in Our Lady of the Lakes Cemetery in Spicer, Minn. Memorials are preferred to the cemetery or a charity of the donor’s choice. Military honors will be provided by Austin F. Hanscom American Legion Post 167.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

