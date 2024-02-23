Eugene Klatt, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2024, age 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Lee (nee Crosby) Klatt. He is survived by his daughter, Kari Lee Klatt, son, Thomas Edward (Mary) Klatt, stepson, Nick (Laura) Miller, grandchildren, Mitchell Martin (Taryn) Klatt, Kendall Klatt (Kia) Namin, Jourdan Virginia Miller, and Chase Eugene Miller, and great-grandchildren, Rallee Gene Klatt, Kaveh August Namin, and Elliott Michael Miller. Further survived by other close relatives and friends. A private inurnment will take place at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, in Mequon. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.

Gene proudly served his country in the Korean War. He had a successful sales career working for Hormel Meat Company and Rite Hite before starting Klatt Equipment in 1975.