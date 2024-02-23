Ellis A. Walker, 84, of Hayfield, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024.

Ellis was an extraordinary individual who touched the lives of many around him. He was born on July 28th, 1939, in Bixby, a small town in Minnesota, and his legacy will always be remembered. Ellis was a man of remarkable qualities who significantly impacted everyone he met. His unwavering kindness, selflessness, and unshakeable dedication to his family were some of the many admirable traits that made him exceptional.

Ellis always put others before himself and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need. His compassion, generosity, and reliability made him a true friend and a dependable confidant to many. With his acts of kindness, he touched countless lives and positively impacted everyone he met.

Ellis was passionate about spending time outdoors, particularly camping and riding a motorcycle. He found solace in nature and enjoyed being surrounded by its beauty. But above all, what he cherished the most was spending quality time with his family. Ellis was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always made time for his loved ones. His family was his pride and joy, and he did everything he could to ensure their happiness and well-being.

Professionally, Ellis worked as an assistant manager for the Firestone company in Austin, Minnesota, and later as a truck driver for Rochester Meats in Rochester, Minnesota. His years of experience behind the wheel made him a valuable asset to the company, and his colleagues admired him for his reliability and work ethic.

Ellis was a man of simple pleasures who found joy in the little things in life. His memory is a testament to the power of kindness, dedication, and hard work. He will be deeply missed but always remembered as an exceptional human being who made the world a better place with his presence.

Ellis is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Cathy (Bob Sr.) Brown, Cindy Walker (fiancé Jerry), Bob Sr. (Lori) Walker, and Tammy Ray (fiancé Josh); grandchildren, Shannon, Michelle, Kevin, Danielle, Breanna, Deven, Crystal, Joshua, Michael, Natasha, Stephen, Nathaniel, Tyler, Kayla, Arieanna, Hailey, Luke, Cadence; great grandchildren, Rob, Mya, Kayden, Kade, Kohen, Adalyn, Grace, Madison, Madisyn, Makenzie, Jasmine, Delsyn, Ashley, Darrius, Sabrina, Morgan, Ezekiel, Lyla, Kaylor, Sawyer, Khloe, Kinzlie, August.

Ellis was predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Lula; siblings, Ardyth, Ellsworth, John; son, Stephen; grandchildren, Robert Brown Jr. and Robert Walker Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 26, 2024 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Pastor Pete Wyttenbach officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at Clasen-Jordan on Monday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary