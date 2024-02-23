Clara E. Kriz, 99

Clara E. Kriz, 99

Passed away February 13, 2024

Preceded in death by husband Arthur; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by children Carol (Ron) DesLauriers, Sandra (David Buerkle) Kriz-Buerkle, James Arthur (Brenda); grandchildren Nichole (Steve) Lundeen, Jesse (Lauren), Travis, Christopher (Brianne); great-grandchildren Allison and Leah Lundeen, and Bentley Kriz; sister Doris Burns; and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives. Graveside service 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Memorials preferred to donor’s local Alzheimer’s Association.

