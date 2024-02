Candace Maxine Hanson sadly passed away on February 18th, 2024 at her home in Las Vegas, NV. Candy was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota September 9th, 1963. She lived throughout Minnesota and moved to Las Vegas 22 years ago.

Candace was predeceased by her parents; Lawrence Hanson and Eleanor Sanders, and her sister, Carrie Hanson. She left behind siblings; Cindy Vaughn, Chris Bercier, and Marty Hanson.