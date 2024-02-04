BIDS/WIRING UPGRADES Published 6:39 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

SCATTERED SITE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES

WIRING UPGRADES

AUSTIN HRA

The Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) will receive sealed bids for Aluminum Wiring Upgrades. All aluminum wiring and associated devices will be replaced at Scattered Site Residential Properties located Austin MN 55912. The bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. February 22nd, 2024, at which time they will publicly be opened and read. The bids will be presented to the HRA Board at the next scheduled meeting.

Bid security for 5% of the bid is required at the time of bidding. Performance and Labor /Material Bonds are required in the amount of 100% at the time of contract. All proposals/bids must be made on the forms furnished as part of the plans /proposal and can be obtained at the HRA Administrative Offices located at 308 2 nd Ave. N.E.

The HRA Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, accept or reject any alternates, waive any informality or to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the HRA. Bids may be held by the HRA Board for a period not to exceed 45 days from the opening of the bid for the purpose of reviewing and investigating the qualifications of the bidders prior to awarding the contract.

Taggert J Medgaarden

Executive Director

Austin HRA

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 3 and 10, 2024

