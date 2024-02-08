Annetta F. Fredrickson, 80

Annetta F. Fredrickson, age 80, of Austin, Minnesota, sadly passed away Thursday, January 25th, 2024, at her home. Annetta was born to Alvin and Anna (Bos) Barclay on November 25th, 1943, in Austinv MN. She married Kenneth E. Fredrickson in Austin, where they raised two daughters. After the children were grown, she began her career as a nursing assistant at Burr Oak Manor where she worked for 20 years before her retirement. Annetta enjoyed many activities over her lifetime, especially baking delicious cakes, bars, pies, and cookies. No matter when you stopped by for a visit, there were always fresh, homemade treats which she couldn’t wait to share with the great-grandchildren – a definite highlight of their day! Over the years she also enjoyed going to bingo, playing horseshoes, working on puzzles, watching game shows, and the many years she spent on her bowling league. She also had a green thumb (a trait definitely not passed on to her daughters) and won many ribbons for the prized vegetables she grew in her garden and always had beautiful flowers blooming from spring through fall outside her home. Most importantly, Annetta loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she just loved to spoil!

Annetta is survived by her daughters Brenda (Terry) Wiedeman of Austin; Cindy Wunderlich of Austin; four grandchildren Tara Amdahl of Henderson, NV; Sara Amdahl of Austin, MN; Jesse Angell of Malone, WI; Mandi Miller of Austin, MN; six great-grandchildren Devin, Diamond, Haven, Dylan, Evy, Tahani; four brothers Alvin Barclay; Ronald (Sharon) Barclay; Roy (Lil) Barclay; Larry (Linda) Barclay; three sisters Delores Hemming; Shirley VanVleet; Joyce (Tom) Rietveld. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; parents Alvin and Anna; brother-in-law David VanVleet; sister-in-law June Barclay. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 17th, 2024, in hour of her life and legacy – family and friends welcome. ~~ until we meet again ~~