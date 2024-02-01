Shute for the Stars: Austin grad continues to excel at RCTC after win in Riverland Published 9:01 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

1 of 3

Austin grad Cassidy Shute was able to faze out the familiar faces in the crowd as she locked in and helped the No. 1 ranked RCTC women’s basketball team beat Riverland Community College 80-39 in Riverland Gym Wednesday night.

Shute found her outside shot early on as she put up 17 points in the win for RCTC (16-2 overall).

“I saw my (old coaches and teammates) during timeouts, but I didn’t really notice them during the game,” Shute said. “It was a great environment and it was loud. It was really fun to play in front of my friends and family in my hometown.”

RCC (9-7 overall) held an early 10-8 lead, but the Yellowjackets responded with a 24-4 burst to put the game out of reach in the first half.

Shute has been a fixture for the Yellowjackets in her first season with the team as she is averaging 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She is shooting 48 percent form the three-point line and 49 percent from the field.

“It’s been really fun and I love every single one of my teammates. We have a great bond and I love the fit that I’ve been playing,” Shute said. “I love being the shooting guard and being someone they can rely on to make baskets.”

Shute gained some big-time experience in her time with the Packers as she was on multiple Class AAA state tournament teams and now she’s playing for a Yellowjackets team that won the NJCAA Division III title last season. RCTC has high hopes once again this year.

“My high school experience helped me a lot and the coaches demand a lot here. They show what a national championship program looks like,” Shute said. “I’m excited to see what the end of the year will bring.”

Being back in Austin was a friendly reminder to Shute on how much she enjoys playing basketball. She’s glad she made the choice to compete with RCTC.

“I love junior college and it’s a great path to take,” Shute said. “I couldn’t be more happy with the choice that I made.”

RCC scoring: Laura Granada, 12; Barbora Frankova, 10; Kenai Holien, 7; Erika Thurnau, 5; Sarah George, 3