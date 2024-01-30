Sharon L. Madison, 86

Sharon L. Madison, age 86, of Austin, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at South Grove Lodge.

Sharon was born April 24, 1937 in Austin, Minnesota to Clarence and Evelyn (Mytten) Madison. She graduated from Austin High School in 1955 and received an Associate of Arts degree from Winona State University in 1958 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University in 1968. Sharon was an elementary school teacher and she taught Junior High Special Education in Cresco, Iowa, receiving three special education certifications in 2000.

Sharon’s memberships included Wa tan ye at the Methodist Church in Iowa, WELCA and Lydia Circle at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin and Christ Episcopal Church in Austin. Professionally, Sharon was a member of IEA, MEA and NEA. She was also a 35 year member of the Austin Eagles Auxiliary.

Sharon loved to look at and smell flowers rather than growing them! She liked to read, play games and go to concerts of all types. Sharon enjoyed time with family and friends, especially going out to eat at the DQ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son; and two grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Michelle Malli, Norfolk, Virginia; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters, Darlene (Art) Ashley, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Cynthia (Roger) Skov, Austin, Minnesota and Marijo Alexander, Austin, Minnesota; nieces and nephews; an aunt, Lois (Elroy) Penning.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Christ Episcopal Church with the Reverend John Sullivan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Episcopal Church or the donor’s choice.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.