Hulne: Hayfield duo has set a gold standard

Every once in a while a player comes along who leaves a lasting impact on their high school program.

The Hayfield Vikings were lucky enough to have two of those athletes in the same class. Natalie Beaver, who recently set Hayfield’s all-time rebounding record, and Kristen Watson, who is Hayfield’s all-time leading scorer, have been an integral part of a Hayfield team that has taken fourth place in the last two Class A state tournaments as they’ve proven to be steady, focused leaders.

Watson, an explosive scorer and aggressive defender, is one of the more social athletes you’ll ever come across and her open personality keeps her teammates relaxed in big moments. Beaver comes off a little more reserved, but her work ethic is unquestioned. She played some of the best basketball of her career while battling the flu and playing dehydrated during last year’s state tournament.

Neither Watson or Beaver has ever backed down from a big shot or a big challenge. Both are three-sport athletes as both played volleyball this past spring. Watson took 55th in the Class A state golf meet last year and Beaver played for the Hayfield softball team that played in the Section 1A title game last spring.

As they have reached the halfway point of their final season as Vikings, Beaver and Watson are sure to make some more lasting memories. Hayfield is again near the top of the field in Section 1A, but they’ll have a difficult road in getting back to state as top-ranked Goodhue has moved back into the section.

Even if the Vikings aren’t able to win their third straight section title this March, it’s important to take note of Watson and Beaver and the Hayfield community should appreciate them while they are still wearing blue and gold. Not only are they great players, they are great kids who are excellent role models.

One of the best parts about the Hayfield tradition is the support their players garner. When Watson set the scoring record last season, Leslie Wilson, who had held the scoring mark, was on hand to witness the milestone and congratulate Watson. When Beaver set the rebounding record, Shanna Behrens, who had the previous record, was there to watch and congratulate Beaver.