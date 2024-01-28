Cotter ends Blossom winning streak at 17 Published 10:43 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team had its 17-game winning streak halted when they lost to Winona Cotter (13-3 overall) 61-60 in Winona Saturday.

Gabe Hein had 23 points for the Awesome Blossoms (17-1 overall).

BP beat USC 68-60 in BP Friday.

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 23; Cooper Cooke, 14; Zack Hein, 10; Brady Kittelson, 7

BP 68, USC 60 (Friday)

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 21; Gabe Staloch, 15; Brady Kittelson, 15; Zack Hein, 12; Jacob Pauly, 5