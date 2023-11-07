Neil R. Jirele, 85, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Neil was born on November 12, 1937 in Austin, Minnesota to Edward and Rita (Bellrichard) Jirele.

He graduated from Pacelli High School in 1955 and was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958 doing diesel engine maintenance on the USS Newport News. He married Marjorie Kime on August 13, 1958 in Newport News, Virginia. He spent 32 years at IBM in Rochester, Retiring in 1991.

Neil was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the Eagles club.

Neil enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader and was always up for a game of cribbage. He spent 20 years as a High School Basketball official. He wintered in Rockport, TX for 25 years and spent 30 years at the Hideaway Resort Community on Island Lake near Detroit Lakes, MN. Neil was known as the “Mayor of 10th Street” in Austin. He was a friend to everyone and loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rita Jirele; wife, Marjorie Jirele; brothers, Edward Jirele and Orrie Jirele; sister, Cleo Grebin; son-in-law, Paul Howard; and grandson, Andrew Howard.

Neil is survived by his children: Julianne (Michael) Holst, Rochester, MN; Tom (Laura) Jirele, Richboro, PA; Connie Bird (Larry Howe) Cedar Rapids, IA, Bob (Mara) Jirele, Worthington, MN; grandchildren: Michelle Cunningham, Evan Howard, Christina Jirele, Lauren Jirele, Emma Sandhurst, Matt Jirele; great grandchildren: Jayden Jirele, Catherine Cunningham, Paul Cunningham; long-time partner, Jan Murphy, Austin, MN; brother: Alan (Mary) Jirele; nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, MN with Father Andrew Beerman officiating. Visitation will be at the church for two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, Minnesota.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, or to the Donor’s Choice.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.