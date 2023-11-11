Minotauros start fast to end Austin’s three-game winning streak Published 7:36 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

A slow start proved costly for the Austin Bruins as they had their three-game winning streak come to an end when they lost to the Minotauros 4-1 in Minot Friday.

The Minotauros scored three first period goals and Minot goalie Brady James stopped 18 of the 19 shots he saw in net.

Trent Wiemken didn’t allow a goal in the final two periods as he finished with 25 saves.

Austin (12-4-1 overall) had its opponents 10-2 in a three-game winning streak after Minot had beaten the Bruins in Austin 4-3 on Oct. 27.

The Bruins and Minotauros (12-3-1 overall) are now tied for first place in the NAHL Central Division.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 – 1

Minot 3 0 1 – 4

First period

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (John Emmons, Cayden Casey) 10:09

(M) Chad Muller (Phillippe Lalonde, Nicholas Sewecke) 11:18

(M) Colby Woogk (Jordan Gibbs, Will Dawson) 19:54

Second period

(A) Kaden Muir (Ocean Wallace) 13:48

Third period

(M) Cayden Casey (empty net) 18:11