James “Jim” Pierick, 73

James (Jim) Allen Pierick, 73, of Clarks Grove, MN, passed away on October 27, 2023, at Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

James was born on April 27, 1950, in Des Moines, IA, to James Clair Pierick and Mary (Gottner) Polich. He spent his childhood in Des Moines where he graduated from North High School in 1968. He later moved to Albert Lea, MN, where he married and had two sons, Shane and Christopher, who were James’s pride and joy.

In his late thirties, James decided to pursue higher education and earned his bachelor’s degree in social work from Mankato State University. This accomplishment reflected his unwavering dedication to helping others and improving the lives of those in need. For decades, James wholeheartedly embraced his passion for social work which included roles as a parent surrogate and advocate for at-risk youth, facilitator of group support programs, and social worker at Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center. He was also a committed and active volunteer with the Freeborn County Crisis Response Team.

When James wasn’t making a difference in the lives of others, he found solace in the great outdoors and spending time with friends and family. Hunting at the shack, fishing, riding his Harley, storm chasing for Steele County SKYWARN, photographing nature, and playing a competitive game of cribbage were among his favorite pastimes. His free-spirited personality and love for adventure infused every aspect of his life. James had a special talent for bringing joy to others with his quick wit and sense of humor. His “jimmers,” as his jokes were affectionately called, never failed to bring laughter to those around him.

Left to cherish James’s memory are his loving sons, Shane (Nicole Schroht) Pierick and Christopher (Jessie) Pierick; mother, Mary Polich; fraternal twin, Jane Newlin; granddaughter, Olivia Pierick; step-brother Mick Polich (MaryBeth); and former spouse, Linda Pierick. James was preceded in death by his father, James Clair Pierick; brother, Thomas Pierick; step-father, Larry Polich; and his beloved cat Spice.

A memorial service for James will be held Friday, November 10, 2023, 11 a.m. at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service.