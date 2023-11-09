Iowa man dies after early morning crash in Mower County

Published 1:25 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Eric Johnson

A Kensett, Iowa man is dead following a single-vehicle crash northwest of Lyle early Thursday morning.

The name of the driver has not been released yet, but according to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 53-year-old male was driving northbound on Highway 105 at around 7:15 a.m. when the 2019 Chevy Blazer he was driving left the roadway and rolled over at 115th Street.

According to the report, more information will be released later today.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded.

 

