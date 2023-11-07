Glen Fuller, 67

Glen Allen Fuller, 67, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Glen was born June 29, 1956 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Leo and Ruth (Muehe) Fuller. He graduated from Albert Lea High School with the Class of 1974, but he preferred to tell people that he graduated from the school of hard knocks (HK), top of his class. After graduation, he went on to work for the telephone company for nearly 40 years.

Glen saw Ann in the pews of St. Theodore’s Church and knew she was the ONE. It took him a long time, but he finally got the courage to ask her on a date. She wasn’t so sure because he was younger….but she gave him a chance and the rest is history. He married the love of his life, Ann Vandersnick, on June 15th, 1979 and they enjoyed 44+ years together.

Email newsletter signup

Glen and Ann welcomed two daughters, Allison and Cassie. Glen was an awesome “girl dad” and loved being involved in everything they did. He never missed a game and he was always their biggest cheerleader. Nothing made Glen more proud than his two beautiful grandchildren, Malakai and Quinn. He loved spending time with them and enjoyed hearing about everything they did. He loved watching them play sports, listening to Quinn play the piano, driving Kai to Trap Shooting, driving the boat when they tubed and wakeboarded, and recently bringing them on the golf course. Quinn loved to call Grandpa Glennie on the phone. She liked to see how long she could keep him on the phone and she always wanted to hang up first.

After Glen retired in 2016, he was never one to sit still and his love of golf brought him to work at the Austin Country Club. He was a dedicated employee, often arriving in the early morning hours, well before his shift, to have the golf carts ready to go for the day. But more than anything, he loved the camaraderie he developed with the staff and playing “Initials” every Friday morning. After golf season ended that year, he went on to work at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. As a funeral attendant, it gave him an opportunity to indulge in one of his favorite pastimes: meeting people and giving those he knew a hard time. His quick-witted sense of humor always left people smiling. He would do anything for a friend.

In his spare time, Glen loved spending time with his best friend Ann. He really knew he hit the jackpot with her and everyone reminded him of that. He looked forward to each road trip they took together – usually somewhere near a golf course. Everywhere he went, he made a friend. They enjoyed summer trips to Crosslake with the family, winter trips to Florida visiting friends along the way and visiting Cassie in Colorado. Glen had a passion for golf whether he played locally or a course on their travels; he made friends on the golf course and always came home with a good story to tell Ann.

He enjoyed golfing at Meadow Greens with his group. There were always lots of shenanigans. He would come home and talk Ann through all 18 holes. Glen loved planning the annual guys’ golf trip to northern Minnesota with his friends, “Fuller’s Follies”; they made lasting memories and the stories from this trip were always the best.

Glen lived every day to the fullest. He spent part of his day gallivanting around Austin visiting all his friends, young and old. If you were lucky enough to be on his route, your day started with some laughs and a smile. He loved joking with people and he loved when they joked back. He always picked up the phone to call people. He truly was the “Phone Guy.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ruth Fuller; in-laws, Don and Dorothy Vandersnick; sister, Cindy Anderson; and brother, Robert Fuller.

Glen is survived by his wife, Ann Fuller of Austin; daughters and son-in-law, Allison and Sam Olson of Glenville and Cassie Fuller of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Malakai Olson and Quinn Olson; sister, Judy (Ken) Jackson; brother, Terry (Lynn) Fuller; brother-in-law, Terry (Peggy) Vandersnick; sister-in-law, Nancy (Pat) Bergen; and nine nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, November 10th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Deacon John Kluczny officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 pm and there will be a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.