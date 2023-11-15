Funeral notice: Wayne Bosshart, 91

June 27, 1932 – Nov. 13, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Wayne Bosshart, 91, Austin, Minn., died Monday, Nov. 13, in Comforcare Good Samaritan Center.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. The Rev. Mark Niethammer will officiate. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Austin American Legion Post #91 and Olaf B. Damm Post #1216 V.F.W.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

clasenjordan.com