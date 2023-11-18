Evie Mohrfeld: Date change for Church Basement Ladies show

Published 6:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Evie Mohrfeld

The “I’m Dreaming of a Looney Christmas,” show featuring the Church Basement Ladies at the Ames Theater in Burnsville, has a date change for our travelers.

Dec. 1 is the new date, changed from Dec. 6. This will accommodate our larger group. Departure time is also changed to 8:30 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot.  All travelers who are signed up are moved to the Dec. 1 date.  We are currently filled but a waiting list is always  may be needed.

If you have any questions, call our travel number.

The recent trip to the Old Log Theatre was a smash hit. This group is also touring now around the country.

Our best wishes for a great gathering on Thanksgiving with family and thankfulness fore all.

