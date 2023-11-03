Donald G Tomlinson Sr., 80

Our loving husband, father & “Pappy”, Donald (Don) Tomlinson Sr, was welcomed into Heaven Monday, October 30th, 2023, at 80 years of age, at home surrounded by family. He will be sorely missed, but in our hearts forever – as he was a one-in-a-million. In his 80 years he was so many things to so many people- a son, a brother, a husband, a dad, a “Pappy”, an uncle, a friend, mentor, & hero. Don could, and would, do anything for his family, and always did it with laughs, bantering, hugs, and a “furthermore!” Don was born July 20th, 1943, in Austin, MN – the son of Kermit & Letha (Martin) Tomlinson. Don lived & attended school in Lyle & Austin. At age 36 Don enrolled at Mankato State University & was the first in his family to graduate from college. He married Barbara Ross March 4th, 1960, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA, and they were later members of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Their children, Donald, Jacki, & Cory were all born in Austin. Don worked at Trowbridge Grocery, Firestone Tire, & then Hormel Foods until his retirement. After retirement Don & Barb moved to Rochester where Don was elected President of their Townhome Association for the last few years of his life – even during his cancer treatments. For the last 20+ years Don & Barb enjoyed their winters making friends in Florida. In 2021 Don was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, but that didn’t stop his gusto for life – optimistically booking a cruise with family for the next year – & turned his original 6-12 month prognosis to two years! Don is survived by wife of 63 years, Barbara of Rochester, children Donald Jr (Jeanne) Tomlinson, Waterville, Jacki (Jeff) Buttshaw, Austin, & Cory (Angie) Tomlinson, Rochester. Grandchildren Crystal (Marcus) Abboud, Andrew (April) Abboud, Katie (Adam) Tomlinson, Alecia (Collin) Buttshaw, Sophia Tomlinson & Gavin Tomlinson. Ten great-grandchildren, three sisters & three brothers, several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents & one sister. Don & his family were blessed to have the services of Mayo Hospice the last two months of his life and we would like to thank their awesome staff – especially Nate, Tad, & Amy Jo – for their wonderful care! At Don’s request no services are planned at this time, but cards with memories of Don are more than welcome.