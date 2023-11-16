UPDATE: Austin’s talented youth make ‘Sounds of the Season’ at the Paramount Published 7:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Editor’s note: Corrects for date of the show.

Austin High School’s most talented musicians present Sounds of the Season, featuring the Austinaires, Choralaires, Flute Choir, Jazz One and La Fiera Chamber Orchestra will take to the Historic Paramount Theatre state at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Performances by the Austinaires and Choralaires are among Austin’s most anticipated holiday traditions. The tight harmonies and entertaining dance moves make for memorable shows. Both groups are directed by Kalle Akkerman.

Austin High School’s best flutists will bring the airy, silvery sounds of the flute to holiday music. The Flute Choir, founded in 2018, is directed by Erin Grush.

The La Fiera Chamber Orchestra, an auditioned orchestral ensemble, will be performing pieces by Bach, Vivaldi, Shostakovich, as well as favorite holiday carols. La Fiera is directed by Gene Schott.

Jazz One, an auditioned jazz band, will be performing a fun swing medley of familiar holiday tunes, and some other arrangements in Big Band style. Jazz One is directed by Christoph Dundas.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $5 per student and are on sale now. Purchase tickets online at austinareaarts.org, at the Austin ArtWorks Center, 300 N Main St (open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on the day of the show only at the Paramount Theatre box office.

Ticket revenue supports local arts and Austin High School music.