Virginia Dale Ball (Hoy)

Virginia “Jeanie” Dale Hoy, born on July 21, 1952, in Austin, Minnesota, to Eugene and Donna (Jech) Hoy, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook nursing home in Rochester, MN, on September 28, 2023. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Jeanie’s roots in Austin were deep. She was confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church and graduated from Austin High School as part of the Class of 1970. It was shortly after that she met the love of her life, Michael Vietor, who tragically passed away early in their life together.

Over the years, Jeanie wore many hats, working as a customer service representative, bartender, and manager at Casey’s. Her dedication and approachable nature endeared her to all who crossed her path.

Jeanie had an insatiable zest for life and an adventurous spirit. Fast cars, from Corvettes to classic automobiles, held a special place in her heart. Travel and camping were her favorite pastimes, leading her on countless memorable journeys. She possessed an uncanny talent for uncovering hidden treasures in antique shops and delighted in sharing her culinary creations with those fortunate enough to savor them.

Among her passions, music, especially oldies, and dancing held a special spot. She cherished moments spent with her family, be it traveling across Europe to see the Eiffel Tower, embarking on cross-country adventures with her beloved Grandma Hoy, or going on countless trips with her children.

Virginia is survived by her children: Michele Vietor, Jon Ball, James Mentz, and daughter-in-law Laura Marsolek. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jasmine, Madeline, Aiden, Landyn, Zoey, and Colton, as well as her great-granddaughter, Marceline. Her memory lives on through her brothers Bruce Hoy (Arli Ozuna), Jerry Hoy, and sisters Gale Hoy and Laura Jewell. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Donna (Jech) Hoy, sister Diana Madgaarden, and brothers David Hoy and Dale Hoy.

A celebration of Jeanie’s vibrant life will be held in the near future to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests considering a memorial contribution.

Virginia “Jeanie” Dale Ball touched the lives of many with her warm spirit and vibrant personality. She will be remembered with love and affection by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.