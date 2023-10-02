Barbara Lee Monahan, 76

BARBARA “BARB” LEE (TALLEY) MONAHAN, age 76, of Waseca passed away on September 29, 2023 at her home.

Born on October 29, 1946 in Owatonna, MN, she was the daughter of Beatrice (Stransky) and Melvin Talley. She grew up with 8 siblings and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1965. She married John “Jack” Monahan on June 26, 1965 and moved to Waseca where they raised two children, Traci “TJ” and Corey. Barb and Jack were married 58 years.

Barb was employed at Herter’s (5 years), E.F. Johnson (23 years), and Mediacom (11 years). She enjoyed baking, genealogy, traveling by motorcycle and in her red convertible, social outings with friends, and camping with family, especially with her grandchildren. Barb was an avid sewer, embroiderer, and knitter giving away hundreds of sewn masks during Covid, knitting stocking hats for the homeless, and embroidering gifts for family, friends, and charity auctions. She was also passionate about family gatherings and reunions, always volunteering to help, organize, and plan dozens of events. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading, giving hundreds of her used books to others to enjoy. In their travels, Barb and Jack visited all of the lower 48 states, all of Canada, and a few Caribbean Islands.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Monahan; children, Corey Monahan & Traci (Matthew) Stumo; and grandchildren, Lillianna and Ethan Stumo. She is also survived by two sisters, Lori (Gerald) Wobschall and Margie Otterson; in-laws, Marlys Monahan, Coreen Talley, Barbara and Robert Kedrowski, Jeff and Kathryn Monahan; and many nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Gladyce Mathis and Sandra Amberg; her brothers, John, James, Michael, and Gerald Talley; sister-in-law, Gladys Talley; brothers-in-law, Byron Monahan, Melvin “Spike” Mathis, Richard Amberg, and Odean Otterson.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 6 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A private interment will be at Woodville Cemetery at a later time.

